Ep 63: The New Renaissance Era with Erin Jo Harris | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay and Erin largely discuss the corruption of mainstream entertainment and the impact it has had on our culture. It’s encouraged for more conservatives to get involved in the liberal dominated arts to begin deprogramming the messaging of destruction, brokenness, and demonic undertones. Understanding today’s psychological warfare to be of spiritual segregation, this conversation emphasizes the need to preserve traditional values and moralistic ideals. As stated, art should be created to aspire and leadership implemented to empower.











Erin Jo Harris is an actress, singer and creator. She is known for her roles and assistant directing positions in Heavenquest, Triora, and Lighten It Up. Erin has been immersed in the performing arts since childhood and went on to graduate from New York University with a degree in theatrical music. Her passion and integrity for redefining the entertainment industry is contagious. Be sure to tune in for more of Erin’s insights!











Episode Resources:





Weston A. Price Foundation





David Icke books





Blanchard Gold





APMEX





Behold A Pale Horse by Milton William Cooper





The Biggest Little Farm documentary





Babette’s Feast (movie)





The Inn of the Sixth Happiness (movie)





Ponette (movie)





The Blues Brothers (movie)





Swing Kids (movie)





—————————————————





Follow & Connect with Courtenay:





https://www.courtenayturner.com





Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner) :https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20





Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link











Read some of her articles:





https://www.truthmatters.biz











& follow TruthMatters on socials:





https://instagram.com/truthmatters.biz?utm_medium=copy_link





https://twitter.com/truthmatters_tm?s=21





https://m.facebook.com/Truth-Matters-Always-109260064571710/?tsid=0.9090120437539597&source=result





—————————————————





Video Edited By Griffo Productions





www.griffoproductions.com





—————————————————





©2021 All Rights Reserved



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe