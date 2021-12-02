Courtenay’s Substack

The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Ep 62: Ultimate Self Alignment + Connection with Lauren Amaroo | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Dec 02, 2021

In this episode, Lauren and Courtenay dive into a variety of intuitive modalities that can be used to heal the body’s hidden traumas. Through chakra balancing, yoga, and meditation, Lauren guides listeners into finding self-care practices that will aid in realigning their physical, mental, and spiritual health.


Lauren is the founder of Chakti Yoga, which is a combination of two words- chakra and Shakti. The chakras are seven energy centers of the body that life force energy (prana) flows through. Shakti is the embodied energy of love and empowerment that is dynamic, inherent, peaceful and always changing. Chakti merges both these portals to create ultimate balance and enjoyment of the life experience.


 


Episode Resources:


The Biology of Belief by Bruce Lipton


 


Connect with Lauren:


Website:  https://www.chakti.com/about 


Instagram: @laurenamaroo 


Follow & Connect with Courtenay:


https://www.courtenayturner.com


Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner) :https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20


Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link


 


Read some of her articles:


https://www.truthmatters.biz


 


& follow TruthMatters on socials:


https://instagram.com/truthmatters.biz?utm_medium=copy_link


https://twitter.com/truthmatters_tm?s=21


https://m.facebook.com/Truth-Matters-Always-109260064571710/?tsid=0.9090120437539597&source=result


Video Edited By Griffo Productions


www.griffoproductions.com


