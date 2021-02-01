Gina Florio and Courtenay Turner discuss taking the red pill and waking up to the truth about the media, academia, the fitness industry & politics.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep 6: Wake Up To Truth | The Courtenay Turner Podcast with Gina Florio
Feb 01, 2021
Gina Florio and Courtenay Turner discuss taking the red pill and waking up to the truth about the media, academia, the fitness industry & politics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes