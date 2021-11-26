Ep 59: Part 1 - Why Metabolic Health Matters with Zane Griggs| The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay and Zane blend together two of this podcast’s favorite topics: health and politics. With a deep dive into the world of ‘Big Food’, this conversation highlights the importance of prioritizing metabolic health to combat viruses and chronic illness. By reassessing consumption of processed foods and focusing on nutrient-dense, local sources, you can reduce overall inflammation and set yourself up for longevity. Foods really can serve as medicine!





Zane Griggs has been a fitness trainer since 1998. He is well-known for his appearance on ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss seasons 1 and 4, where he helped two participants reach their goal of losing half their body weight over the course of a year. He went on to write his first book, Low Carb Lifestyle & Weight Loss Made Simple, in 2019 to further share his extensive expertise with the world and now is the host of his own podcast Hunger Hunt Feast. Zane attributes his passion for weight loss and longevity to his wife and children, who motivate him to practice what he preaches and maintain optimal levels of health and fitness at any age... and he’s here to share how you can, too!











—————————————————





