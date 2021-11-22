Ep 58: Conservative Comedy That Fights Back with Seth Dillon | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay’s Substack

Nov 22, 2021

In this episode, Courtenay and Seth discuss the use of satire to fight back and push the pendulum in the other direction. As Seth explains, humor is a beautiful way to disarm people and escape their defenses. When you combine comedy with intention, you have the ability to not only make people laugh, but to also make them think. This conversation raises eyebrows to many insightful points when it comes to sensitivity, safe spaces, and overall equality.


Seth is the CEO of The Babylon Bee and co-founder of Not The Bee, conservative satirical sites pertaining to politics, Christianity, and life itself. Alongside his media empires, Seth also invests in startup companies and enjoys spending time with his wife and two sons.


 


