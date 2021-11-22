Ep 58: Conservative Comedy That Fights Back with Seth Dillon | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay and Seth discuss the use of satire to fight back and push the pendulum in the other direction. As Seth explains, humor is a beautiful way to disarm people and escape their defenses. When you combine comedy with intention, you have the ability to not only make people laugh, but to also make them think. This conversation raises eyebrows to many insightful points when it comes to sensitivity, safe spaces, and overall equality.





Seth is the CEO of The Babylon Bee and co-founder of Not The Bee, conservative satirical sites pertaining to politics, Christianity, and life itself. Alongside his media empires, Seth also invests in startup companies and enjoys spending time with his wife and two sons.











Connect with Seth:





Website: https://babylonbee.com





App Store: The Babylon Bee & Not The Bee





Instagram: @beechief





Twitter: @sethdillon





—————————————————





Follow & Connect with Courtenay:





https://www.courtenayturner.com





Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner) :https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20





Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link











Read some of her articles:





https://www.truthmatters.biz











& follow TruthMatters on socials:





https://instagram.com/truthmatters.biz?utm_medium=copy_link





https://twitter.com/truthmatters_tm?s=21





https://m.facebook.com/Truth-Matters-Always-109260064571710/?tsid=0.9090120437539597&source=result





—————————————————





Video Edited By Griffo Productions





www.griffoproductions.com





—————————————————





©2021 All Rights Reserved



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe