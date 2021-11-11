Ep 55: The Psychology of Politics with Dr. Gina Loudon| The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode Courtenay and Dr. Gina discuss the mental fabrics that thread political ambitions. There’s no mistaking that what we’re seeing today is spiritual warfare. There’s those whose motives stem from self-serving power and those who are on a mission to serve a Higher Power. As the world slowly awakens, this psychological awareness allows us to better navigate challenges and make more intentional decisions about future candidates.





Dr. Gina Loudon is a conservative media personality as seen on major networks including Fox News, Fox Business, CSPAN, and ABC. She’s currently the president of programming and senior anchor at Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) and holds the title as a bestselling author for her three publications. She is well known for her service as a member of the Trump campaign’s media advisory board and the co-chair of Women For Trump 2020. Gina holds two master's degrees, one being in Counseling, and a PhD in Human and Organizational Systems. Through many nominated awards and accolades over the years, Gina has proven to be a woman of incredible impact!





Connect with Dr. Gina:





Instagram: @realdrgina





Website: https://drginaloudon.com





—————————————————





Follow & Connect with Courtenay:





https://www.courtenayturner.com





Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner) :https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20





Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link











Read some of her articles:





https://www.truthmatters.biz











& follow TruthMatters on socials:





https://instagram.com/truthmatters.biz?utm_medium=copy_link





https://twitter.com/truthmatters_tm?s=21





https://m.facebook.com/Truth-Matters-Always-109260064571710/?tsid=0.9090120437539597&source=result





—————————————————





Video Edited By Griffo Productions





www.griffoproductions.com





—————————————————





©2021 All Rights Reserved - The Courtenay Turner Podcast



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe