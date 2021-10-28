Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack
The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Ep 51: “Sculpt Your Body, Sculpt Your Life” with Marci Barker | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
0:00
-1:00:51

Ep 51: “Sculpt Your Body, Sculpt Your Life” with Marci Barker | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay Turner's avatar
Courtenay Turner
Oct 28, 2021

In this episode, Marci and Courtenay discuss all things fitness, nutrition and its correlation with mental health. Too often people want a quick fix or a one-size-fits-all blueprint for their physical goals, but Marci challenges us to take a deeper look as to why. 


What’s the real reason you want a certain physical transformation? As she points out, the body is simply a home for your spirit. Therefore, she’s passionate about helping her clients find joyful, sustainable, and intuitive habits that will allow them to show up in life embodying their fullest, most optimized expression.


Marci is a health + fitness coach, founder of Fun & Sustainable Fitness, author of The Accountability Code, reality T.V. star for Ace In The Hole, and mother of four girls. Her own journey from getting married at 18, suffering from postpartum depression, and battling a long lineage of mental health in her family, Marci was determined to make a change. As a master of well-being working with numerous clients, she quickly realized that what she was teaching in health and fitness was a direct translation into other areas of life too. On the show, she shares how this realization sparked a more holistic approach in her practice and how she’s now committed to guiding her clients as a result.


 


Connect with Marci


Website: https://www.funandsustainable.com 


Instagram: @marcibarker.fast


Book: https://marci360.com 


—————————————————


Use this link to join Marci’s upcoming challenge:


https://checkout.funandsustainable.com/?key=h0129kqgwpd&promo=6cda16e3d853&p=bsc-signup


—————————————————


Follow & Connect with Courtenay:


https://www.courtenayturner.com


Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner) :https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20


Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link


 


Read some of her articles:


https://www.truthmatters.biz


 


& follow TruthMatters on socials:


https://instagram.com/truthmatters.biz?utm_medium=copy_link


https://twitter.com/truthmatters_tm?s=21


https://m.facebook.com/Truth-Matters-Always-109260064571710/?tsid=0.9090120437539597&source=result


—————————————————


Video Edited By Griffo Productions


www.griffoproductions.com


—————————————————


#bodysculptingchallenge #fitness #health #weightloss #life coach #personal trainer #goals #healthy habits #nutrition #movement #workouts #exercise #movement is medicine #fit mom #womens coach 

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Courtenay Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture