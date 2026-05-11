Ep. 500: The Shadow of the Dalai Lama | Jamie Hanshaw Dyer | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Episode 500 of The Courtenay Turner Podcast.

My guest is Jamie Hanshaw Dyer — author, researcher, and the person I called when I finally opened the book I’d been avoiding for three years.

The book is “The Shadow of the Dalai Lama: Sexuality, Magic and

Politics in Tibetan Buddhism” by Victor and Victoria Trimondi. It

is six hundred pages long. A physical copy costs around six hundred

dollars. Almost no one in the English-speaking world has read it.

In this conversation, Jamie and I walk through what it says.

This is not a comfortable conversation. It is, I think, a necessary

one.

🙏 Please support the show! Like, Share, Subscribe, and Donate to keep the work going @

https://Courtenay.show

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CHAPTERS:

0:00 Intro

4:04 Introduction to Dark Themes

6:22 Tallow Skincare Launch

11:10 The Book That Changed Everything

13:16 Exploring Tantra and Black Magic

22:29 The Dalai Lama’s Image

26:44 Hollywood’s Role in Misconceptions

36:13 Delving into Tantric Practices

43:56 Tantra’s Connection to Esotericism

55:37 The Dark Side of Rituals

56:44 The Caste System in Buddhism

1:02:53 Confronting the Horrors of Rituals

1:04:50 Ancient Symbols and Beliefs

1:06:21 Syncretism and Dark Sorcery

1:07:57 Alchemy and the Divine Body

1:10:21 The Nature of Creation

1:12:47 The Role of Women in Myth

1:16:43 Crowley and the Sacrifice

1:19:11 The Path of the Yogi

1:20:24 The Allure of Yoga Retreats

1:24:23 Cults and Power Structures

1:26:10 Symbols and Mandalas

1:27:31 The Ritualistic Nature of Creation

1:30:34 The Eye of the Sahara

1:38:03 The Maitreya and Political Ideologies

1:43:18 Collective vs. Individualistic Mindsets

1:53:05 Manipulating Love and Eros

1:58:13 The Sacred Marriage Ritual

2:05:45 Avatar and Mystical Symbolism

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📖 READ THE COMPANION ESSAY

“The Tantric Operating System: The Dalai Lama, the Epstein files, and the operating system running beneath the yoga studio, the manosphere, and the golden age your politicians keep promising” — the full written investigation — is live now on my Substack. The essay extends this conversation into the federal Epstein files, the MIT Media Lab scandal, the Deepak Chopra correspondence, the Tom Pritzker resignation, and the contemporary institutional shells the operating system is currently running in. If you listen to this episode and want the documentary evidence laid out with EFTA document codes and page-level citations, the essay is where that lives.

👉 https://courtenayturner.substack.com/p/the-tantric-operating-system

🎙️ WATCH THE FOLLOW-UP ON JAMIE’S CHANNEL

After this conversation aired, Jamie took the host chair on her own

show and we went deeper — two more hours of material that surfaced after we recorded this episode. “Gurus Gone Wild! w/ Courtenay Turner” — Out of This World, Episode 82. Jamie walks through the Nicholas Roerich / dollar bill lineage, the Giordano Bruno bonding manual as the ancestor of the modern manosphere, the 2327 AD Shambhala war date, and the Epstein Amazon book-order records that are now verified from the federal release. If you watch this episode first, Jamie’s follow-up is the next step.

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THE THREE-PART INVESTIGATION:

This material is too large for one format. Jamie and I built it

across three platforms so you can engage with it however you learn

best.

1. THIS EPISODE (EP 500) — the original two-hour conversation

where we walk through the Trimondi book together for the first

time. Start here if you want the full unfiltered discussion.

2. THE SUBSTACK ESSAY — “The Tantric Operating System: The Dalai Lama, the Epstein files, and the operating system running beneath the yoga studio, the manosphere, and the golden age your politicians keep promising” — the written investigation with federal document sourcing, the Epstein file, and a 120+ entry bibliography. Go here if you want to verify every claim and follow the citations.

👉 https://courtenayturner.substack.com/p/the-tantric-operating-system

3. JAMIE’S FOLLOW-UP (Out of This World, EP 82) — “Gurus Gone

Wild!” — the second conversation, recorded after additional

material surfaced from the federal release. Go here after

you’ve watched this episode for the extended research.

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ABOUT JAMIE HANSHAW DYER

Jamie is the author of multiple books on symbolism, pattern

recognition, and hidden architecture in popular culture. Her

channel Out of This World is one of the sharpest independent

research shows on YouTube. Subscribe to her channel — she is

working on a Part 2 dedicated to the political and CIA-funding

material this investigation covers.

👉 https://youtube.com/@jamiehanshaw4378

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RESOURCES MENTIONED:

📚 The Trimondi book (full English text, free):

https://trimondi.de/SDLE/

📚 Bilal Muhammad, “Jeffrey Epstein’s Occult Bookshelf”:

bliis.org/essay/jeffrey-epsteins-occult-bookshelf/

📚 June Campbell, “Traveller in Space” (1996)

📚 Donald Lopez, “Prisoners of Shangri-La” (1998)

📚 Mark Sedgwick, “Against the Modern World” (2004)

📚 Father Seraphim Rose, “Orthodoxy and the Religion of the

Future” (1975)

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#DalaiLama #Kalachakra #Trimondi #TibetanBuddhism #Vajrayana

#CourtenayTurner #JamieHanshawDyer #Epstein #EpsteinFiles #Tantra #MITMediaLab #Podcast #EP500 #ShadowOfTheDalaiLama