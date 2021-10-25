Courtenay’s Substack

Ep 50: ‘A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing’ Deep-Dive -Socialism w/ Tom Phillips | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Ep 50: ‘A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing’ Deep-Dive -Socialism w/ Tom Phillips | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay Turner
Oct 25, 2021

In this episode, Courtenay warmly welcomes Tom back to the show to discuss the genesis of socialism, Fabien Socialism & Keynesian economics. As Tom declares, “none of this is new, you just need to know how it started.” With a dive into the history and philosophy of from where socialism originated, beginning with Courtenay’s personal favorite, the Ancient Greek philosophers! This conversation draws upon the strong parallels we’re seeing today and why it’s so important to understand the history behind these ideas as not to blindly imbibe the mass action lines. Tom points out the “wolf in sheep’s clothing” ideology streamed within the illusive belief that a nation can legislate itself into utopia. Every human is born with three innate rights- life, liberty, and property. The government's job is to protect those rights, and our job is to fight to keep them!


 


Purchase Tom’s Book: Queer Sinister Things: The Hidden History of Iran


Suggested/ mentioned reading materials:


Thomas More- Utopia 


Plato’s -Republic


Aristotle- The Politics 


Hegel- Phenomenology of Spirit 


Rousseau- 


Pierre-Joseph Proudhon- What is Property


Bastiat- Economic Sophisms & The Law 


Karl Marx- Communist Manifesto


Charles Dickens- A Tale of Two Cities 


Friedrich Hayek- The Road To Serfdom & The Fatal Conceit, the Errors of Socialism  


Max Weber- Protestant Ethic and Spirit of Capitalism; The Two Souls of Socialism 


Calvin Coolidge- essays 


Thomas Robert Malthus- An Essay on the Principles of Population 


Hannah Arendt- On Totalitarianism 


C.S. Lewis- God in the Dock, Essays on Theology 


Socialism Made Plain, the Social and Political Manifesto of the Democratic Federation


William Morris - Chants for Socialists


 


Nathaniel Hawthorne- The Birthmark 


Beatrice & Sidney Webb-


Jonah Goldberg


 


https://springmag.ca/the-meaning-of-educate-agitate-organize


https://www.maritime.dot.gov/sites/marad.dot.gov/files/docs/resources/3666/maritimelaw2008.pdf


https://www.uniformlaws.org/acts/ucc


