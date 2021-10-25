In this episode, Courtenay warmly welcomes Tom back to the show to discuss the genesis of socialism, Fabien Socialism & Keynesian economics. As Tom declares, “none of this is new, you just need to know how it started.” With a dive into the history and philosophy of from where socialism originated, beginning with Courtenay’s personal favorite, the Ancient Greek philosophers! This conversation draws upon the strong parallels we’re seeing today and why it’s so important to understand the history behind these ideas as not to blindly imbibe the mass action lines. Tom points out the “wolf in sheep’s clothing” ideology streamed within the illusive belief that a nation can legislate itself into utopia. Every human is born with three innate rights- life, liberty, and property. The government's job is to protect those rights, and our job is to fight to keep them!
Ep 50: ‘A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing’ Deep-Dive -Socialism w/ Tom Phillips | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
