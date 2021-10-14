Ep 48: ‘Defund The Police’ & Self-Publishing with Vic Ferrari| The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay and Vic share thoughts on the “defund the police” initiative, crime rate statistics, as well as the journey of becoming a self-published author. If you’ve ever wanted to get involved in law enforcement or writing, then this is the episode for you!





Vic Ferrari is a retired NYPD detective, after having actively served for 20 years. He’s since self-published five books that draw on humorous anecdotal stories from his time in the service. Vic’s experience provides invaluable insight into the trajectory of current affairs and the practicalities of publishing.





Connect with Vic





Amazon Book Store





—————————————————





Follow & Connect with Courtenay:





https://www.courtenayturner.com





Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner) :https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20





Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link











Read some of her articles:





https://www.truthmatters.biz











& follow TruthMatters on socials:





https://instagram.com/truthmatters.biz?utm_medium=copy_link





https://twitter.com/truthmatters_tm?s=21





https://m.facebook.com/Truth-Matters-Always-109260064571710/?tsid=0.9090120437539597&source=result





—————————————————





Video Edited By Griffo Productions





www.griffoproductions.com



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe