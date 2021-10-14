Courtenay’s Substack

The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Ep 48: ‘Defund The Police’ & Self-Publishing with Vic Ferrari| The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Oct 14, 2021

In this episode, Courtenay and Vic share thoughts on the “defund the police” initiative, crime rate statistics, as well as the journey of becoming a self-published author. If you’ve ever wanted to get involved in law enforcement or writing, then this is the episode for you!


Vic Ferrari is a retired NYPD detective, after having actively served for 20 years. He’s since self-published five books that draw on humorous anecdotal stories from his time in the service. Vic’s experience provides invaluable insight into the trajectory of current affairs and the practicalities of publishing.


