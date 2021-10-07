Ep 46: The Truth About Big Pharma with Dr. Lori Earley | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Dr. Lori Earley answers all the hot questions surrounding the current Covid-19 V. In addition, this conversation extensively covers the immunology of the human body, food sensitivity development, and the behind-the-scenes intentions of Big Pharma. Dr. Lori’s expert advice will guide you in establishing practices to enhance your natural immunity and prepare you holistically for what’s ahead.





Dr. Lori Earley comes to us with a wealth of knowledge and experience. In 2001, she graduated with honors from the University of Texas with a MS in Microbiology & Electron Scanning Microscopy. Additionally, she received her BS from Stephen F. Austin State University with a double major in Biology & English Literature. By 2013, she graduated as the Valedictorian of the American College of Acupuncture & Oriental Medicine.





Post-graduation, Dr. Lori began her medical career as a pharmaceutical sales consultant from 2001-2010. Today, she is the proud founder and clinical director of Phoenix Rising Integrative Medicine, specializing in autoimmune disease, chronic illness, women’s health, allergies, and emotional health and mom to two beautiful daughters!





Connect with Dr. Lori: Website: http://www.phoenixrisingacu.com Instagram: @phoenixrisingmedicine





—————————————————





Follow & Connect with Courtenay:





https://www.courtenayturner.com





Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner) https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner





Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link





—————————————————





Video Edited By Griffo Productions





www.griffoproductions.com



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe