Ep 44: There’s a Story Inside You with David Henry | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay and David share an open, heartwarming discussion about the importance of building awareness for brain injuries and other mental health challenges.





David beautifully shares with listeners his life journey and evolution lined with grace, humility, and compassion. Having suffered from multiple head injuries, spending a majority of his years in rehab, all while balancing being a father, David’s perseverance is an inspiration to many.





David is a former farmer and trucker who at the age of 23 encountered the first brain injury that propelled him into a series of four more major head injuries. As a result, he develops severe debilitating panic attacks and battled with thoughts of suicide. One of his therapists, Sylvia, showed him the beauty of grace and profoundly said: “David, you have a story inside you that you need to get out.”





Ever since, David has made it his purpose and mission to speak out about his struggles and survival with depression and post-concussion syndrome. He hopes that in doing so he can provide help and inspiration to those going through similar circumstances and to build overall public awareness.





Connect with David:





Instagram: @survivetodrive





Twitter: @crazycanuckdave





Website: https://crazycanucktruckin.com/home





TedX Talk: https://www.ted.com/tedx





Follow & Connect with Courtenay:





https://www.courtenayturner.com





Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner) :https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20





Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link











Read some of her articles:





https://www.truthmatters.biz











& follow TruthMatters on socials:





https://instagram.com/truthmatters.biz?utm_medium=copy_link





https://twitter.com/truthmatters_tm?s=21





https://m.facebook.com/Truth-Matters-Always-109260064571710/?tsid=0.9090120437539597&source=result





—————————————————





Video Edited By Griffo Productions





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8X42LVr4aK5jkp-sGnm3uQ



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe