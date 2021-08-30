Ep 43: Roxanne Saffaie Carving a Path for High Performance | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay and Roxanne discuss the innate beauty of living life from authenticity by balancing mascline and feminine energies to reach high levels of optimization, perseverance, and strength.





Roxanne takes listeners through her unique 5S formula that’s designed to activate self confidence and self trust, especially when it comes to “seeking the fight” and building resiliency through life’s battles.





Roxanne is a former celebrity makeup artist turned holistic high performance coach, athlete, podcast host, writer, and founder of BlackBeltBeauty. She’s passionate about guiding women out of “survive” mode into “thrive” mode in all areas of their lives with the mindset, lifestyle, and wellness tools based heavily on the studies of neuroscience and the art of human potential.





Connect with Roxanne:





Website: https://www.blackbeltbeauty.com





Instagram:





@roxylook





@blackbeltbeauty





@queendomwarriors





—————————————————





Follow & Connect with Courtenay:





https://www.courtenayturner.com





Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner) :https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20





Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link











Read some of her articles:





https://www.truthmatters.biz











& follow TruthMatters on socials:





https://instagram.com/truthmatters.biz?utm_medium=copy_link





https://twitter.com/truthmatters_tm?s=21





https://m.facebook.com/Truth-Matters-Always-109260064571710/?tsid=0.9090120437539597&source=result





—————————————————





Video Edited By Griffo Productions





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8X42LVr4aK5jkp-sGnm3uQ



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe