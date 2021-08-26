Ep 42: “If It’s True, It Should Be Easy to Prove” with Bill Whittle | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

“If it’s true, then it should be easy to prove.”





This simple, yet profound statement highlights the essence of this discussion between Courtenay and Bill. Targeting an array of issues we see plaguing the nation today from censorship, lack of critical thinking, forced vaccine administration, transgender athletic competitions, climate change hysteria, and the abuse of political power, Bill paints the picture of why it’s important to defend truth and shed light amidst darkness.





Bill is a conservative political commentator and YouTuber. He is the owner of BillWhittle.com, co-host of Right Angle and Bill Whittle Now, and host of The Stratosphere Lounge, Bill first attracted attention as a writer at EjectEjectEject.com. He has made videos for PJ Media as the presenter of Afterburner and The Firewall, and as co-host of Right Angle with Stephen Green and Scott Ott, his former fellow co-hosts of Trifecta. Whittle has also produced videos and writing for other outlets, such as the NRA and Truth Revolt.





He is a former National Review Online contributor and has been a guest on the Fox News Channel, The Dennis Miller Show, Sun TV, and national radio programs. His first book, Silent America: Essays from a Democracy at War, was published in 2004. Since 2009, Whittle has been a featured speaker at universities and a number of Republican and Tea Party events throughout the United States.





