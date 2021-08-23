Ep 41: Healing Your Inner Child with Amie Barsky | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Amie and Courtenay discuss the importance of emotional awareness and expression to live a fulfilling and truthful life. Amie expands upon the differences between therapy and coaching, as well as when it’s appropriate to seek each service. Having overcome and healed her own traumas that stemmed throughout childhood up through the sudden passing of her brother to cancer, Amie guides listeners through deeper introspection and acceptance to step into liberating personal freedom.





Amie is a former actress turned certified Empowerment Master Coach and creator of The Shift Method. She helps women free themselves of anxiety and emotional overwhelm so they can feel confident, clear, and fulfilled.





Amie has worked with clients across the globe to heal trauma and low self-esteem through her expansive combination of Positive Psychology, Subconscious Reprogramming, Somatic Release, Emotional Intelligence techniques, breathwork, yoga, and meditation. Connect with Amie on Instagram to hear more about her exciting upcoming programs!





Episode Resources:





How to Improve Your Marriage Without Talking About It by Patricia Love & Steven Stosny





Connect with Amie:





Website: https://www.amiebarsky.com





Instagram: @amiebarsky





—————————————————





Follow & Connect with Courtenay:





https://www.courtenayturner.com





Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner) :https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20





Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link











Read some of her articles:





https://www.truthmatters.biz











& follow TruthMatters on socials:





https://instagram.com/truthmatters.biz?utm_medium=copy_link





https://twitter.com/truthmatters_tm?s=21





https://m.facebook.com/Truth-Matters-Always-109260064571710/?tsid=0.9090120437539597&source=result





—————————————————





Video Edited By Griffo Productions





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8X42LVr4aK5jkp-sGnm3uQ



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe