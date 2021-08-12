Courtenay’s Substack

The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Ep 40: Holding Leaders Accountable with Brian Tyree
Ep 40: Holding Leaders Accountable with Brian Tyree | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay Turner's avatar
Courtenay Turner
Aug 12, 2021

For #TBT, Courtenay and Brian discuss the January 6th attack on the Capitol and the extremely evident voter fraud that took place to get Biden-Harris into the White House. Threaded with facts and quality insight, this conversation holds in question the assault these actions have taken towards our Constitution and the lack of proper investigation to protect it. 


The ultimate conclusion? It’s time to hold our leaders accountable!


Brian Tyree is a screenwriter and award-winning filmmaker. Brian has written for defense contractors Raytheon and Sikorsky Helicopters, as well as advertisement for games including Call of Duty, Halo, and Spec Ops. His expertise in these areas led Brian into becoming a two-time author of Ghost Trail and Reptilian, both of which combine his passions for military thrillers, science fiction, and defense.


