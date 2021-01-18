Ep 4: Freedom's Future | The Courtenay Turner Podcast with Evan Wirig

Courtenay Turner & Evan Wirig (of Freedom’s Future show) discuss current events and the implications for the future of America.





New episodes of The Courtenay Turner Podcast are available Every Monday on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe