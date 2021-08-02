Ep 37: Danita Knickerbocker TruthMatters OG Thriving Despite Odds | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Last week my co-founder of TruthMatters, Ethan Hay joined us for a riveting discussion on his new book and the cultural zeitgeist! This week my other co-founder Danita Knickerbocker joins us. I’m truly blessed to have such brilliant, talented, passionate and dedicated people joining me in this great fight! ❤️🤍💙





In this episode, Danita and Courtenay largely touch upon the importance of quality of life, free thinking, and upholding unbiased responsibility within the legal justice system. Danita shares a refreshing perspective on current government policies and COVID regulations through the unique lens of being a leukemia patient, military personnel, and former student of law. Her direct, yet valid, words empower listeners to critically think for themselves and step outside mainstream media narrative to investigate their own perceptions especially when it comes to Trump’s presidency and socialism agendas.





Danita is the co-founder of Truth Matters. She served 4 years in the US Army Reserve Officer Training Corps, graduating with military honors. She finished college with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice: Law Enforcement. Today, Danita currently works for the US Department of Homeland Security.





