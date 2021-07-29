Courtenay’s Substack

Ep 36: Ethan Hay, Truth Matters co-founder Book Launch | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Courtenay Turner's avatar
Courtenay Turner
Jul 29, 2021

Ethan and Courtenay discuss the crucial role mediums such as art, film, literature, and media play in cultural development and perspective. Ethan takes listeners through the intensive introspection it took to write his upcoming SciFi book and the large range of inspirational influences involved. This conversation revolves around the resounding theme of transcending the fear of failure, victim mentality, and self-sabotaging habits.


Ethan is a US Navy veteran, a current student at Utah Valley University studying Communications with a specialization in journalism and media studies, co-founder of news company Truth Matters, and soon to be published, author.


