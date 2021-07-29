Ethan and Courtenay discuss the crucial role mediums such as art, film, literature, and media play in cultural development and perspective. Ethan takes listeners through the intensive introspection it took to write his upcoming SciFi book and the large range of inspirational influences involved. This conversation revolves around the resounding theme of transcending the fear of failure, victim mentality, and self-sabotaging habits.
Ethan is a US Navy veteran, a current student at Utah Valley University studying Communications with a specialization in journalism and media studies, co-founder of news company Truth Matters, and soon to be published, author.
Connect with Ethan:
Facebook: Ethan Hay
Twitter: @jehhay Website: https://www.truthmatters.biz/about/
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay: https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner) : https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Read some of her articles: https://www.truthmatters.biz
& follow TruthMatters on socials: https://instagram.com/truthmatters.biz?utm_medium=copy_link
https://twitter.com/truthmatters_tm?s=21
https://m.facebook.com/Truth-Matters-Always-109260064571710/?tsid=0.9090120437539597&source=result
—————————————————
Video Edited By Griffo Productions
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8X42LVr4aK5jkp-sGnm3uQ
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep 36: Ethan Hay, Truth Matters co-founder Book Launch | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Ethan and Courtenay discuss the crucial role mediums such as art, film, literature, and media play in cultural development and perspective. Ethan takes listeners through the intensive introspection it took to write his upcoming SciFi book and the large range of inspirational influences involved. This conversation revolves around the resounding theme of transcending the fear of failure, victim mentality, and self-sabotaging habits.