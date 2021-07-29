Ep 36: Ethan Hay, Truth Matters co-founder Book Launch | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Ethan and Courtenay discuss the crucial role mediums such as art, film, literature, and media play in cultural development and perspective. Ethan takes listeners through the intensive introspection it took to write his upcoming SciFi book and the large range of inspirational influences involved. This conversation revolves around the resounding theme of transcending the fear of failure, victim mentality, and self-sabotaging habits.





Ethan is a US Navy veteran, a current student at Utah Valley University studying Communications with a specialization in journalism and media studies, co-founder of news company Truth Matters, and soon to be published, author.





Connect with Ethan:





Facebook: Ethan Hay





Twitter: @jehhay Website: https://www.truthmatters.biz/about/





—————————————————





Follow & Connect with Courtenay: https://www.courtenayturner.com





Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner) : https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20





Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link





Read some of her articles: https://www.truthmatters.biz





& follow TruthMatters on socials: https://instagram.com/truthmatters.biz?utm_medium=copy_link





https://twitter.com/truthmatters_tm?s=21





https://m.facebook.com/Truth-Matters-Always-109260064571710/?tsid=0.9090120437539597&source=result





—————————————————





Video Edited By Griffo Productions





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8X42LVr4aK5jkp-sGnm3uQ



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe