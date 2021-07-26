Ep 35: Ron Cooper chasing Guinness World records | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Jon and Courtenay discuss the importance of speaking out in a world of silence. Through critical thinking, human consciousness, and the spiritual evolution of purpose there’s an expansive power held by the collective right now during this critical time...that is if individuals choose the courage to become vocal.

In this episode, Jon takes listeners through his journey of veganism, parenting during a pandemic, and overcoming internet slander to authentically share truth.





Jon is a public figure currently residing in Norway, most known for his efforts to spread information regarding fitness, nutrition and lifestyle as a vegan bodybuilder. In recent times, he’s transitioned from plant-based culture into a new passion -sharing the emotional, spiritual, and physical health infringements that plague our world today.







Transcending the Levels of Consciousness: The Stairway to Enlightenment by David R. Hawkins





