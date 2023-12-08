Ep. 348: BEMER & microcirculation w/ Daria Schooler| The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay invites retired solo practice neurosurgeon, licened pharmacist and physician, Daria Schooler to discuss the effects of BEMER on blood flow. She has spent the past 3 years intensively researching the “pandemic” responses and their sequelae. She has been studying microcirculation and application of BEMER device effect on blood flow since 2017.
https://dariaschooler.sharebemer.com/v2_10461151b3c86bfd6ad688a0bb02bde6
Disclaimer and Liability Release for the BEMER Human Sets.
Updated July 2023
https://dariaschooler.sharebemer.com/v2_be1a31199ebf4a89a8567f1eb7bc8569
Check out this video to learn more about the Science and new features behind BEMER.
https://dariaschooler.sharebemer.com/v2_890fd25f8a597ebd928357c155ca90d6
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
The American Conference:
https://www.americafirstpact.org/the-american-conference
10% OFF Promo Code: COURTZ
MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN
https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/
Promo Code: COURTZ
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
Richardson Nutritional Center:
https://rncstore.com/courtz
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT:
http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 348: BEMER & microcirculation w/ Daria Schooler| The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Courtenay invites retired solo practice neurosurgeon, licened pharmacist and physician, Daria Schooler to discuss the effects of BEMER on blood flow. She has spent the past 3 years intensively researching the “pandemic” responses and their sequelae. She has been studying microcirculation and application of BEMER device effect on blood flow since 2017.