Ep. 348: BEMER & microcirculation w/ Daria Schooler| The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Ep. 348: BEMER & microcirculation w/ Daria Schooler
Dec 08, 2023

Courtenay invites retired solo practice neurosurgeon, licened pharmacist and physician, Daria Schooler to discuss the effects of BEMER on blood flow. She has spent the past 3 years intensively researching the “pandemic” responses and their sequelae. She has been studying microcirculation and application of BEMER device effect on blood flow since 2017.

https://dariaschooler.sharebemer.com/v2_10461151b3c86bfd6ad688a0bb02bde6

Disclaimer and Liability Release for the BEMER Human Sets.
Updated July 2023
https://dariaschooler.sharebemer.com/v2_be1a31199ebf4a89a8567f1eb7bc8569

Check out this video to learn more about the Science and new features behind BEMER.
https://dariaschooler.sharebemer.com/v2_890fd25f8a597ebd928357c155ca90d6


—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————

