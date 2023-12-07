Ep. 345: How to Heal The Heart with Energy Therapy w/ Nancy Cohen I The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Nancy Cohen to the show. Nancy is the founder of Feeding the Body Feeding the Soul and has a dynamic background that spans 40 years as a dietitian and over 20 years as a Healing Practitioner. She’s passionate about helping her clients reach their health and wellness goals through holistic modalities. This conversation touches on the healing powers found in mediumship, reiki, integrative energy therapy, chakras, and soul ray readings (including a live reading with our host!).

