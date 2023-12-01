Ep. 341: When Truth Becomes a Crime w/ Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff to the show to talk about her book, Truth Was My Crime. The book details Elisabeth’s unique experience as a diplomat’s daughter, growing up in Iran during the Islamic Revolution of 1979, to later becoming a resident of Iraq, Kuwait, and Libya. During the 1990 invasion of Kuwait by Iraq, she was among the Austrian citizens who was held hostage. She later worked as an assistant to the Vice Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, at the Austrian Embassy Kuwait, and the Austrian Embassy Tripoli, Libya. In 2009, she was charged with “hate speech” for telling the truth about the Muslim prophet Mohammed and his “marriage” to a very young child, as related in Islamic sacred literature. She fought bravely in the legal arena through the Austrian courts and eventually the European Court of Human Rights to defend her freedom (and, by extension, the rights of all Europeans). She lost, and her case has exposed the grave danger to freedom of speech (and freedom itself) in Europe and, ultimately, the rest of the free world.



Catastrophic Failure: Blindfolding America in the Face of Jihad by Stephen Coughlin

The Misery of Islam



Website: http://truthwasmycrime.com/

Book: Truth Was My Crime



