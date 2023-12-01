Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack
The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Ep. 341: When Truth Becomes a Crime w/ Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
0:00
-1:04:48

Ep. 341: When Truth Becomes a Crime w/ Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay Turner's avatar
Courtenay Turner
Dec 01, 2023

In this episode, Courtenay invites Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff to the show to talk about her book, Truth Was My Crime. The book details Elisabeth’s unique experience as a diplomat’s daughter, growing up in Iran during the Islamic Revolution of 1979, to later becoming a resident of Iraq, Kuwait, and Libya. During the 1990 invasion of Kuwait by Iraq, she was among the Austrian citizens who was held hostage. She later worked as an assistant to the Vice Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, at the Austrian Embassy Kuwait, and the Austrian Embassy Tripoli, Libya. In 2009, she was charged with “hate speech” for telling the truth about the Muslim prophet Mohammed and his “marriage” to a very young child, as related in Islamic sacred literature. She fought bravely in the legal arena through the Austrian courts and eventually the European Court of Human Rights to defend her freedom (and, by extension, the rights of all Europeans). She lost, and her case has exposed the grave danger to freedom of speech (and freedom itself) in Europe and, ultimately, the rest of the free world.

Episode Resources:
Catastrophic Failure: Blindfolding America in the Face of Jihad by Stephen Coughlin
The Misery of Islam

Connect with Elisabeth:
Website: http://truthwasmycrime.com/
Book: Truth Was My Crime

—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

Support my work & Affiliate links:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN

https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/

Promo Code: COURTZ

FOX N SONS Coffee:

https://www.foxnsons.com

Promo Code: CTP

Richardson Nutritional Center:

https://rncstore.com/courtz

The wellness company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

Enroll link:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

Www.HolyHydrogen.com

Discount code: UPRISING144K

LMNT:

http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner

Ignite Sales:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

Mindset workshop:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo

Critical thinking trivium method:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo

Solutions webinar:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo

Richard’s GTW freedom vault:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Courtenay Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture