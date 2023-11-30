Ep. 340: Simple Solutions for Covid Complexities w/ Dr. Alan Bain I The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Dr. Alan Bain to the show. Dr. Alan is the founder of The Chicago Health and Wellness Alliance (CHWA), a telehealth clinic based in Chicago. Through cutting edge research, the clinic optimizes the best of both Eastern and Western philosophies to treat patients, with a specialization in Covid-19, Long Covid, and vaccine injury. In this conversation, Dr. Alan shares what symptoms have been most prevalent with his patients, the often simple cures that have proven immensely effective, and how to use discernment when choosing a doctor for your needs.
Episode Resources:
https://formerfedsgroup.org/
Connect with Dr. Alan:
Website: https://docintheloop.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dralanbain
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN
https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/
Promo Code: COURTZ
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
Richardson Nutritional Center:
https://rncstore.com/courtz
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT:
http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 340: Simple Solutions for Covid Complexities w/ Dr. Alan Bain I The Courtenay Turner Podcast
In this episode, Courtenay invites Dr. Alan Bain to the show. Dr. Alan is the founder of The Chicago Health and Wellness Alliance (CHWA), a telehealth clinic based in Chicago. Through cutting edge research, the clinic optimizes the best of both Eastern and Western philosophies to treat patients, with a specialization in Covid-19, Long Covid, and vaccine injury. In this conversation, Dr. Alan shares what symptoms have been most prevalent with his patients, the often simple cures that have proven immensely effective, and how to use discernment when choosing a doctor for your needs.