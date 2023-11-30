Ep. 338: Save Gen Z, Save America w/ Dr. Cordie Williams & Alex Stonewall I The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Dr. Cordie Williams and Alex Stonewall to the show. It’s become evident that if we want to save America, we first have to save Gen Z. With social media glued to the fingertips of our up and coming generation, misinformation has become incredibly accessible and sadly, mainstream. Unfortunately, what this means for our most vocal voters, is that the extent of modern-day research goes no deeper than a TikTok feed. Which is why this dynamic duo has embraced the innovative solution of meeting Gen Zers where they’re at. By leveraging the influence of TikTok to instead inform, educate, and inspire, the pair is determined to use Operation Z to transform the digital landscape and restore patriotic values.



Connect with Dr. Cordie:

Website: https://www.drcordiewilliams.com/

http://opznow.com/

https://1776foreverfree.com/



Connect with Alex:

Website: http://opznow.com/

Podcast: A StoneWall’s Perspective

Truth Social: @a_stonewall



Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research.

