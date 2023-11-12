In this episode, Courtenay invites Alex Newman back to the show to discuss the climate hoax and its underlying globalist agenda. It’s apparent that the devil comes to deceive, distort, and divide, with climate action quickly becoming one of the biggest inversions of Biblical principles to date. Designed to undermine the economy, destroy energy systems, redistribute wealth, and redefine morality — even going as far as creating a “new and improved” rendition of The 10 Commandments — there’s no denying that spiritual warfare is upon us. In this conversation, Alex shares his thoughts on how to breakfree from the art of deception and protect humanity.
Alex Newman is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author and consultant. He’s the president of media and consulting firm, Liberty Sentinel Media, a contributor to World Net Daily, an writer for FreedomProject Media, a foreign correspondent for The New American Magazine, and a contributor to the Law Enforcement Intelligence Brief. His writings have been featured in numerous publications across the U.S. and abroad.
Episode Resources:
Proofs of a Conspiracy by John Robison
Connect with Alex Newman:
Twitter: @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU
The New American
Liberty Sentinel
Ep. 332: The Climate Hoax with Alex Newman | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
