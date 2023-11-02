In this episode, Courtenay invites Dr. Jennifer Taylor, DC, DCCJP to the show to share what makes her practice with upper cervical chiropractic care so unique. We’ve all heard that the nervous system is predominantly ruled by emotions, but Dr. Jenn is here to share a different perspective. Her work with upper cervical care focuses on the base of the skull and atlas C1 & C2, which is a neurologically dense area of the nervous system many people don’t hear about. Chronic conditions like post-concussion syndrome, dizziness, vertigo, migraines, chronic fatigue, depression, anxiety, irritability, and brain fog often stem from this space. In this conversation, Dr. Jenn outlines the mechanical methods she uses to assess her patients’ conditions and find them long lasting care.
Episode Resources:
The Body Keeps The Score by Bessel van der Kolk M.D.
Connect with Dr. Jennifer:
Website: https://drjenntaylor.com/
https://www.uppercervicalcare.com/
Ep. 329: Upper Cervical Care & Its Effects On The Nervous System w/ Dr. Jennifer Taylor
