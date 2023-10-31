Ep. 328: The Patriotic Movement Behind The Flag Shirt w/ Steve Stern | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay’s Substack

Ep. 328: The Patriotic Movement Behind The Flag Shirt w/ Steve Stern
In this episode, Courtenay invites the founder of The Flag Shirt, Steve Stern, to the show. Steve shares the inspiring backstory of perseverance, patriotism, and customer care that has allowed his business to soar to incredible levels of success. Supported by leading political figures and outstanding citizens, who are standing for election integrity and preserving the rights of our country, get ready to discover what makes The Flag Shirt movement so meaningful.

Connect with Steve:
Website: https://theflagshirt.com/ 
Phone: (954) 318- 6902
Email: sstern1054@aol.com 

—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————

Discussion about this episode

