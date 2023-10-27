Ep. 327: Set Yourself Free w/ Katy Huff Mortensen | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Katy Huff Mortensen to the show. Katy is an author, motivational speaker, podcaster, and founder of Katy Huff Ministries. She’s passionate about empowering women to be, do, and have all they were created to be. Through the power of faith, Katy believes we have the ability to set ourselves free. For when we discard our proverbial masks, we simultaneously overcome our limitations of shame and self-denial by reclaiming the truth of who we really are. In this conversation, Katy shares her own story of transformation and how she facilitates such transformational experiences for others.



Katy is a RN who has worked in corporate America for years as a top sales associate prior to launching her own business. As an entrepreneur, she is an internationally sought-after speaker and trainer for over 15+ years. She has been a speaker to audiences as large as 15,000 sharing how we are all designed for greatness with a divine purpose, calling, and destiny. She is the #1 best-selling author of the book, UNMASKED: The Power of Courage and Vulnerability to Live Free, No More Settling, Shame or Self-Betrayal. She has been featured on many podcasts and has hosted destination retreats annually for the past 12 years with women having life-changing breakthroughs. Katy is an esteemed member of Lance Wallnau’s War Room mastermind and is a Lance Learning Group Coach.



Connect with Katy:

Website: https://katy-huff.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyGmKtYRN-jMeLDMBGyN2JA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/katyhuffministries/

Book: Unmasked

—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————



Follow & Connect with Courtenay:



https://www.courtenayturner.com



Twitter:



https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz



TruthSocial:



https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner



Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link



Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity



Read some of her articles:



https://www.truthmatters.biz



Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!



https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner



Support my work & Affiliate links:



https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt



https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER



EXPAT MONEY SUMMIT 2023:



https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com



MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN



https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/



Promo Code: COURTZ



FOX N SONS Coffee:



https://www.foxnsons.com



Promo Code: CTP



Richardson Nutritional Center:



https://rncstore.com/courtz



The wellness company:



https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX



Enroll link:



https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?



Referral code: courtz



Www.HolyHydrogen.com



Discount code: UPRISING144K



LMNT:



http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner



Ignite Sales:



https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo



Mindset workshop:



https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo



Critical thinking trivium method:



https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo



Solutions webinar:



https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo



Richard’s GTW freedom vault:



https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo



https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo



©2023 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe