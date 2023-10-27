In this episode, Courtenay invites Katy Huff Mortensen to the show. Katy is an author, motivational speaker, podcaster, and founder of Katy Huff Ministries. She’s passionate about empowering women to be, do, and have all they were created to be. Through the power of faith, Katy believes we have the ability to set ourselves free. For when we discard our proverbial masks, we simultaneously overcome our limitations of shame and self-denial by reclaiming the truth of who we really are. In this conversation, Katy shares her own story of transformation and how she facilitates such transformational experiences for others.
Katy is a RN who has worked in corporate America for years as a top sales associate prior to launching her own business. As an entrepreneur, she is an internationally sought-after speaker and trainer for over 15+ years. She has been a speaker to audiences as large as 15,000 sharing how we are all designed for greatness with a divine purpose, calling, and destiny. She is the #1 best-selling author of the book, UNMASKED: The Power of Courage and Vulnerability to Live Free, No More Settling, Shame or Self-Betrayal. She has been featured on many podcasts and has hosted destination retreats annually for the past 12 years with women having life-changing breakthroughs. Katy is an esteemed member of Lance Wallnau’s War Room mastermind and is a Lance Learning Group Coach.
Ep. 327: Set Yourself Free w/ Katy Huff Mortensen | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
