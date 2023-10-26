Ep. 326: Solutions for Synthetic Parasites, Snake Venom, & EMFs w/ Dr. Lee Merritt I The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes “medical rebel” Dr. Lee Merritt back to the show. If you’ve felt like you’re living out The Truman Show during these past few years, then this conversation is for you! Dr. Lee explores the suspicious ties between Disney and British Scientific Publishing, the effects of synthetic parasites, and the health implications of 5G as confirmed by the military. While it seems like we’re about to crash into the cardboard set and discover the full facade of science as we know it, Dr. Lee is sharing the practical solutions you can implement today to protect yourself and your health.
Dr. Lee Merritt graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in New York. She went on to complete Orthopedic Surgery Residency in the U.S. Navy and served 9 years as a Navy physician and surgeon. Dr. Lee Merritt has been in the private practice of Orthopedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995 and in that time has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association and president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.
Connect with Dr. Lee Merritt:
Website: https://drleemerritt.com
Twitter: @freedomdoc1
Telegram: @freedomdoc
Truth Social: @freedomdoc
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN
https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/
Promo Code: COURTZ
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
Richardson Nutritional Center:
https://rncstore.com/courtz
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT:
http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 326: Solutions for Synthetic Parasites, Snake Venom, & EMFs w/ Dr. Lee Merritt I The Courtenay Turner Podcast
In this episode, Courtenay welcomes “medical rebel” Dr. Lee Merritt back to the show. If you’ve felt like you’re living out The Truman Show during these past few years, then this conversation is for you! Dr. Lee explores the suspicious ties between Disney and British Scientific Publishing, the effects of synthetic parasites, and the health implications of 5G as confirmed by the military. While it seems like we’re about to crash into the cardboard set and discover the full facade of science as we know it, Dr. Lee is sharing the practical solutions you can implement today to protect yourself and your health.