Ep. 326: Solutions for Synthetic Parasites, Snake Venom, & EMFs w/ Dr. Lee Merritt I The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes “medical rebel” Dr. Lee Merritt back to the show. If you’ve felt like you’re living out The Truman Show during these past few years, then this conversation is for you! Dr. Lee explores the suspicious ties between Disney and British Scientific Publishing, the effects of synthetic parasites, and the health implications of 5G as confirmed by the military. While it seems like we’re about to crash into the cardboard set and discover the full facade of science as we know it, Dr. Lee is sharing the practical solutions you can implement today to protect yourself and your health.



Dr. Lee Merritt graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in New York. She went on to complete Orthopedic Surgery Residency in the U.S. Navy and served 9 years as a Navy physician and surgeon. Dr. Lee Merritt has been in the private practice of Orthopedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995 and in that time has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association and president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.



Connect with Dr. Lee Merritt:

Website: https://drleemerritt.com

Twitter: @freedomdoc1

Telegram: @freedomdoc

Truth Social: @freedomdoc

