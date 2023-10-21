Courtenay’s Substack

Ep. 322: Holistic Healing Journey w/ Kylee Zeck | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Oct 21, 2023

In this episode Courtenay invites health coach, Kylee Zeck, to the show to share her journey of how she naturally healed from multiple autoimmune diseases. It was at the age of 15 that Kylee received her first diagnosis of mononucleosis (Epstein Barr Virus). This led to years of unexplained suffering and more diagnoses: Lupus, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Fibromyalgia, and Undifferentiated Connective tissue disease. After countless doctors contradicting each other and multiple trials and errors of medication, she realized that she needed to become her own advocate and take her health back into her own hands. It has been six years since that turning point, and since then she has experienced relief and healing from lifestyle changes, learning natural and alternative remedies, and now she’s empowering you to do the same by becoming your own health warrior!

Episode Resources:
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk M.D.

Connect with Kylee:
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kylee.zeck?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Website: https://www.creatingthecure.coach/

—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————

