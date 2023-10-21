Ep. 322: Holistic Healing Journey w/ Kylee Zeck | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode Courtenay invites health coach, Kylee Zeck, to the show to share her journey of how she naturally healed from multiple autoimmune diseases. It was at the age of 15 that Kylee received her first diagnosis of mononucleosis (Epstein Barr Virus). This led to years of unexplained suffering and more diagnoses: Lupus, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Fibromyalgia, and Undifferentiated Connective tissue disease. After countless doctors contradicting each other and multiple trials and errors of medication, she realized that she needed to become her own advocate and take her health back into her own hands. It has been six years since that turning point, and since then she has experienced relief and healing from lifestyle changes, learning natural and alternative remedies, and now she’s empowering you to do the same by becoming your own health warrior!
Episode Resources:
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk M.D.
Connect with Kylee:
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kylee.zeck?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Website: https://www.creatingthecure.coach/
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
EXPAT MONEY SUMMIT 2023:
https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com
MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN
https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/
Promo Code: COURTZ
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
Richardson Nutritional Center:
https://rncstore.com/courtz
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT:
http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 322: Holistic Healing Journey w/ Kylee Zeck | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
In this episode Courtenay invites health coach, Kylee Zeck, to the show to share her journey of how she naturally healed from multiple autoimmune diseases. It was at the age of 15 that Kylee received her first diagnosis of mononucleosis (Epstein Barr Virus). This led to years of unexplained suffering and more diagnoses: Lupus, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Fibromyalgia, and Undifferentiated Connective tissue disease. After countless doctors contradicting each other and multiple trials and errors of medication, she realized that she needed to become her own advocate and take her health back into her own hands. It has been six years since that turning point, and since then she has experienced relief and healing from lifestyle changes, learning natural and alternative remedies, and now she’s empowering you to do the same by becoming your own health warrior!