Ep 32: Barak Lurie; the rise of Anti-Semitism| The Courtenay Turner

Courtenay and Barak discuss the history, germination, and rise of anti-Semitism. They discuss some of the myths and confusions adding fuel to the fire and what people can do!





Barak Lurie is an attorney, radio show host at AM870 in Los Angeles, best-selling author of Atheism Kills and The Rise of Sex Machines and the host of the Barak Lurie Show.





