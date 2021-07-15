Courtenay’s Substack

Ep 32: Barak Lurie; the rise of Anti-Semitism| The Courtenay Turner
Ep 32: Barak Lurie; the rise of Anti-Semitism| The Courtenay Turner

Jul 15, 2021

Courtenay and Barak discuss the history, germination, and rise of anti-Semitism. They discuss some of the myths and confusions adding fuel to the fire and what people can do!


Barak Lurie is an attorney, radio show host at AM870 in Los Angeles, best-selling author of Atheism Kills and The Rise of Sex Machines and the host of the Barak Lurie Show.


Find Barak on YouTube: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5J-Ln_XYHNk&feature=youtu.be


His radio show: https://omny.fm/shows/barak-lurie/


https://baraklurie.com


Follow & Connect with Courtenay: https://www.courtenayturner.com


Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner) https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20


Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link


Read some of her articles: https://www.truthmatters.biz


& follow TruthMatters on socials:


https://instagram.com/truthmatters.biz?utm_medium=copy_link


https://twitter.com/truthmatters_tm?s=21


https://m.facebook.com/Truth-Matters-Always-109260064571710/?tsid=0.9090120437539597&source=result


