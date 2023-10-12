Courtenay’s Substack

The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Ep. 319: Holistic Healing for Long-Haul Covid & Vax Injuries w/ Richelle Voth | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Oct 12, 2023

In this episode Courtenay invites Richelle Voth PA-C to the show to discuss the symptoms and holistic remedies for long-haul COVID and vaccine injuries. With side effects spanning abnormal menstruation, dizziness, chest pain, and aggressive cancer, to name a few, Richelle and the functional medicine providers at Meehan MD are committed to finding innovative solutions. Focusing on holistic care, hormonal balancing, and preventative wellness, they get to the root cause of acute and chronic health concerns to restore optimal wellness.

Episode Resources:
Link to your speculative piece on shedding
Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. & Brian Hooker PhD

Connect with Richelle:
Website: https://meehanmd.com/ 
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
