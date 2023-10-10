Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack
The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Ep. 318: Secure Your Financial Future w/ Joseph Lombardi | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
0:00
-1:27:06

Ep. 318: Secure Your Financial Future w/ Joseph Lombardi | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay Turner's avatar
Courtenay Turner
Oct 10, 2023

In this episode Courtenay invites the managing director of Ironhawk Financial, Joseph Lombardi, to the show. If you have questions about your 401k, the looming threat of CBDCs, or fear of the disappearing dollar, Joseph has an answer in this insightful conversation about securing your financial future amidst economic uncertainty.

Joseph became a financial services professional because of his own personal experience. His father, a prominent construction owner, lost a 15 million dollar company because of an accident, which resulted in disability and devastating financial ramifications. Because of this, Joseph educates the contracting market on asset protection and preservation. More specifically, he guides his clients through protecting their income with disability income insurance and long-term care insurance. He also helps small business owners and young families achieve long-term growth using life insurance and various investment vehicles.
Connect with Joseph:
Website: https://ironhawkfinancial.com/
Phone: (203) 815-3673
Book: Being Your Own Bank


—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

Support my work & Affiliate links:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

EXPAT MONEY SUMMIT 2023:

https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com

MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN

https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/ 

Promo Code: COURTZ

FOX N SONS Coffee:

https://www.foxnsons.com

Promo Code: CTP

Richardson Nutritional Center:

https://rncstore.com/courtz

The wellness company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

Enroll link:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

Www.HolyHydrogen.com

Discount code: UPRISING144K

LMNT:

http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner 

Ignite Sales:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

Mindset workshop:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo

Critical thinking trivium method:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo

Solutions webinar:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo

Richard’s GTW freedom vault:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Courtenay Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture