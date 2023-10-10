Ep. 318: Secure Your Financial Future w/ Joseph Lombardi | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode Courtenay invites the managing director of Ironhawk Financial, Joseph Lombardi, to the show. If you have questions about your 401k, the looming threat of CBDCs, or fear of the disappearing dollar, Joseph has an answer in this insightful conversation about securing your financial future amidst economic uncertainty.
Joseph became a financial services professional because of his own personal experience. His father, a prominent construction owner, lost a 15 million dollar company because of an accident, which resulted in disability and devastating financial ramifications. Because of this, Joseph educates the contracting market on asset protection and preservation. More specifically, he guides his clients through protecting their income with disability income insurance and long-term care insurance. He also helps small business owners and young families achieve long-term growth using life insurance and various investment vehicles.
Connect with Joseph:
Website: https://ironhawkfinancial.com/
Phone: (203) 815-3673
Book: Being Your Own Bank
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
