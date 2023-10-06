Ep. 317: The Biblical Parallels of Babylon in Modern Day w/ Robert Anthony| The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Robert Anthony back to the show. Robert is a former minister, senior editor of Revival American Press, and founder of Audit Your Vote. This conversation picks up where the previous left off and takes a deep dive into ancient Babylon to dissect its modern-day relevance. Robert presents well-known stories from scripture, including Noah’s Ark, to highlight the consequences of choosing evil and altering God’s creation of man. With the transhuman agenda being heavily pushed today, many people are turning to the Bible for answers…as we’ve seen this story play out before. What can we learn from it? What will come next? How can we exercise our faith and free will to protect humanity? This episode is a starting point in understanding the past and God’s promise to us all.



Connect with Robert:

Website: americanrevival.press

https://jesusnotreligion.org/

Book: Jesus Did Not Start a Religion



Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

