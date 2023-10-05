Ep. 316: Are We Headed For An Economic Crash? w/ Dr. Jason Dean | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode Courtenay invites founder of Brave TV, Dr. Jason Dean, back to the show. With looming elections, talk of lockdowns, and civil unrest stirring once again, people are asking one profound question – what’s coming next? This conversation hits on the greatest threats we’re seeing towards personal sovereignty and freedom right now and, while purely speculative, forecasts how to prepare for an economic crash on the horizon. While it may feel like a hopeless 11th hour attempt, our hosts shine a light on promising patriotic acts and “power of the people” plans we can shift our attention to in order to optimize what’s left of the clock and create change!



Connect with Dr. Jason Dean:

Website: https://bravetv.com/

Shop: https://bravetv.store/



—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————



Follow & Connect with Courtenay:



https://www.courtenayturner.com



Twitter:



https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz



TruthSocial:



https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner



Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link



Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity



Read some of her articles:



https://www.truthmatters.biz



Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!



https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner



Support my work & Affiliate links:



https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt



https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER



EXPAT MONEY SUMMIT 2023:



https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com



MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN



https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/



Promo Code: COURTZ



FOX N SONS Coffee:



https://www.foxnsons.com



Promo Code: CTP



Richardson Nutritional Center:



https://rncstore.com/courtz



The wellness company:



https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX



Enroll link:



https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?



Referral code: courtz



Www.HolyHydrogen.com



Discount code: UPRISING144K



LMNT:



http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner



Ignite Sales:



https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo



Mindset workshop:



https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo



Critical thinking trivium method:



https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo



Solutions webinar:



https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo



Richard’s GTW freedom vault:



https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo



https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo



©2023 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe