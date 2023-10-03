Ep. 315: An Alternative to Big Tech w/ Cyrus Nooriala I The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites the President and CEO of Cywest Communications, Cyrus Nooriala, to the show. If you’ve ever wondered if your tech devices are putting your privacy at risk, the simple answer is yes. The intricate digital details, and the surge of AI, are designed to monitor a consumer’s behaviors, patterns, and interests. With the full scope of this data collection (and overall invasion!), Cyrus has created affordable, safeguarded solutions to allow digital interactions for those who want to protect their autonomy and opt out of Big Tech.



Cyrus Nooriala has served as President and CEO of Cywest Communications, Inc since July 1998. Before Cywest, Cyrus founded various companies providing leading-edge technologies to meet the demand for faster and more cost-effective means of communication. He has held various positions, from software design in early virtualization technologies to bridging the gap between mainframe systems and the Internet. Mr. Nooriala attended the University of California, Irvine as a Mathematics Major, and California State University, Fullerton where he double majored in Computer Science and Business Marketing. During this time, Mr. Nooriala began his entrepreneurial endeavors and has remained a solid influence in the industry ever since.



