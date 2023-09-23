In this episode Courtenay invites investigative journalist, Ryan Matta, to the show to talk about the perils of the border. From the personal accounts of numerous migrants, there are horrendous trafficking rings and active money laundering schemes that seem to be directly filtered into the pockets of our politicians. Ryan shares the blacklisting powers of foreign influences on American companies and how to combat against the evils of our government to reclaim our country.
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research.
Ep. 311: The Border Crisis & Foreign Influence w/ Ryan Matta | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
