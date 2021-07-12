Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack
The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Ep 31: “Follow the Science” with the Sound Mind Creative Group
0:00
-1:20:34

Ep 31: “Follow the Science” with the Sound Mind Creative Group

Courtenay Turner's avatar
Courtenay Turner
Jul 12, 2021

In this episode the guys behind the Sound Mind Creative group join Courtenay in a discussion about why they are making the “Follow the Science” Docu-Series. Out of respect for their anonymity as creatives in the entertainment industry their faces will not be seen and they are working under pseudonyms. Their upcoming docuseries addresses the lockdowns and political responses to the c-19 virus and it’s impact. 


Fund-raising page:  http://fundrazr.com/FollowTheScience


Website:  http://SoundMindCreativeGroup.com


Email address:  SoundMindCreativeGroup@protonmail.com


—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com


Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner) https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20


https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link



Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz


& follow TruthMatters on socials:
https://instagram.com/truthmatters.biz?utm_medium=copy_link


https://twitter.com/truthmatters_tm?s=21


https://m.facebook.com/Truth-Matters-Always-109260064571710/?tsid=0.9090120437539597&source=result


—————————————————


Video Edited By Griffo Productions
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8X42LVr4aK5jkp-sGnm3uQ

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Courtenay Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture