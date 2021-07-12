Ep 31: “Follow the Science” with the Sound Mind Creative Group

In this episode the guys behind the Sound Mind Creative group join Courtenay in a discussion about why they are making the “Follow the Science” Docu-Series. Out of respect for their anonymity as creatives in the entertainment industry their faces will not be seen and they are working under pseudonyms. Their upcoming docuseries addresses the lockdowns and political responses to the c-19 virus and it’s impact.





Fund-raising page: http://fundrazr.com/FollowTheScience





Website: http://SoundMindCreativeGroup.com





Email address: SoundMindCreativeGroup@protonmail.com





