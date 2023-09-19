Ep. 309: A.I & 5th Generation Warfare w/ Boone Cutler I The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites author, radio talk show personality, and combat war veteran, Boone Cutler, to the show to discuss his latest book The Citizen’s Guide to Fifth Generation Warfare. If you’ve been following the U.N. 100 and fear the A.I. takeover agenda, this episode is a must-listen. Boone breaks down 5th generation warfare tactics that target psychological programming. Through tech-initiated stages of polarization, as well as its goal to attack critical thinking and humanity as a whole, it seems like a hopeless war. But it’s not all doom and gloom! Boone shares how we can disarm Big Tech and instead use it to our advantage.



Episode Resources:

Propaganda by Edward Bernays

https://www.amazon.com/Propaganda-Edward-Bernays/dp/0970312598



The Citizen’s Guide to Fifth Generation Warfare by Boone Cutler & Lt. General Michael Flynn

https://www.amazon.com/Citizens-Guide-Fifth-Generation-Warfare/dp/B0BN79NWZF



Connect with Boone:



Website:

http://www.boonecutler.com



Amazon Library: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B09157F64W/allbooks



Twitter: @boonecutler



Instagram: @realboonecutler



Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

