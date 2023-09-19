Courtenay’s Substack

Ep. 309: A.I & 5th Generation Warfare w/ Boone Cutler I The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Sep 19, 2023

In this episode, Courtenay invites author, radio talk show personality, and combat war veteran, Boone Cutler, to the show to discuss his latest book The Citizen’s Guide to Fifth Generation Warfare. If you’ve been following the U.N. 100 and fear the A.I. takeover agenda, this episode is a must-listen. Boone breaks down 5th generation warfare tactics that target psychological programming. Through tech-initiated stages of polarization, as well as its goal to attack critical thinking and humanity as a whole, it seems like a hopeless war. But it’s not all doom and gloom! Boone shares how we can disarm Big Tech and instead use it to our advantage.

Episode Resources:
Propaganda by Edward Bernays
https://www.amazon.com/Propaganda-Edward-Bernays/dp/0970312598

The Citizen’s Guide to Fifth Generation Warfare by Boone Cutler & Lt. General Michael Flynn
https://www.amazon.com/Citizens-Guide-Fifth-Generation-Warfare/dp/B0BN79NWZF

Connect with Boone:

Website: 
http://www.boonecutler.com

Amazon Library: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B09157F64W/allbooks

Twitter: @boonecutler 

Instagram: @realboonecutler

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
