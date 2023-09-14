Ep. 307: Natural Cures for Cancer w/ John Richardson & Liana Werner-Gray | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites John Richardson and Liana Werner-Gray to the show to discuss the leading causes of cancer as well as natural remedies that have been proven to cure it. While it seems that cancer campaigns have skyrocketed, so have diagnoses. So where are the funds really going? Better yet, are they necessary? In this conversation, Liana shares her real-life experience of combating cancer naturally through nutrition and John shares the successful backstory of the Richardson Nutritional Center, a health clinic initiated by his father in the 70’s.



