Ep. 306: Classical Liberalism, CIA Libertarianism, & CIA Marxism w/ Jay Dyer | The Courtenay Turner Show I The Courtenay Turner Show

In this episode, Courtenay invites Jay Dyer to the show to discuss the Overton window of classical liberalism and the bifurcation of CIA influence and utilization of libertarianism and Marxist ideologies. Jay outlines the historical and philosophical roots of each ideology, as well as the role they played in America’s founding documents and wartime propaganda. They discuss the weaponization of these ideologies, how they threaten our freedoms & the implications for media who’s scope of discourse is limited the “safe-dangerous” zone that is the outskirts of the classical liberal Overton window.

Jay is an author, comedian, and TV presenter known for his deep analysis of Hollywood, geopolitics, and culture. His graduate work focused on psychological warfare and film. He is also the author of two books, Esoteric Hollywood 1 & 2 and the co-creator and co-host of the television show Hollywood Decoded. He has been featured on numerous popular shows, podcasts, and debates with some of the world’s top debaters.

Episode Resources:

The CIA and the Congress for Cultural Freedom in the Early Cold War by Sarah Miller Harris



