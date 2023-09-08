Ep. 305: Behind the Testimony of ‘America’s #1 Domestic Extremist’ w/ Patrick Byrne

In this episode, Courtenay invites Founder of Overstock.com and Capitol Times Magazine’s “#1 Domestic Extremist”, Patrick Byrne, back to the show. Patrick shares insight into the latest Capitol Time’s article that reveals his testimony in response to January 6th and the threats our government is imposing upon Americans. From obvious treason, CBDCs, and A.I. takeover, this conversation addresses the most prevalent concerns citizens are facing today, as well as possible solutions to derail elitist agendas.



Patrick received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and Asian studies from Dartmouth College, a master’s in philosophy (ethics) from Cambridge University as a Marshall Scholar, and a doctorate in philosophy (focusing on political theory, jurisprudence, and economics) from Stanford University. He has taught at the university level and frequently guest-lectures on business, the Internet, leadership and ethics. Patrick served as chairman, president and CEO of Centricut, LLC, a manufacturer of industrial torch consumables, then held the same three positions at Fechheimer Brothers, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company that manufactures police, firefighter and military uniforms. Patrick is the former CEO of Overstock.com, Inc., a Utah-based internet retailer that has been publicly traded since 2002. Read more about Patrick’s credentials here.



Episode Resources:

Tragedy & Hope by Carroll Quigley



The Secret Speech of General Chi Haotian:

https://jrnyquist.blog/2019/09/11/the-secret-speech-of-general-chi-haotian/



Connect with Patrick:

Twitter: @PatrickByrne

Website: https://www.deepcapture.com/

https://patrickbyrne.locals.com/



