Ep. 304: Corruption, Christianity, & the Future of America w/ Robert Anthony I The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Robert Anthony to the show. Robert is a former minister, senior editor of Revival American Press, and founder of Audit Your Vote. This conversation spans across a variety of topics including the Michigan election fraud, Bricks and CBDCs, as well as the corruption of religions. Robert shares why it’s more important than ever to turn to the messages of the Bible and the power of prayer, as opposed to outside influences and interpretations, as we hope for a new golden age here in America.
Episode Resources:
The Creature from Jekyll Island by G. Edward Griffin
Connect with Robert:
Website: americanrevival.press
https://jesusnotreligion.org/
Book: Jesus Did Not Start a Religion
