Ep. 301: Justice For Our Political Prisoners w/ Sarah McAbee| The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Sarah McAbee to the show. Sarah is the co-founder and executive director of Stand in the Gap, as well as the co-founder and director of public affairs for The Real J6. In this conversation, Sarah shares what happened to her husband that day at the Capitol and how it has shaped their lives today. While her husband has been imprisoned for his patriotic stance, Sarah has made it her mission to give a voice to the voiceless. She explains the initiative behind The Real J6, which strives to shed light on January 6th defendants and the treatment they have faced from the government, and Stand in the Gap, which offers a range of comprehensive services focused on re-entry, family support, and justice reform for the incarcerated. Learn how you can support via the links below!
Connect with Sarah:
Website: https://www.standinthegap.foundation/
https://www.therealj6.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealj6sarah
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
EXPAT MONEY SUMMIT 2023:
https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com
MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN
https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/
Promo Code: COURTZ
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
Richardson Nutritional Center:
https://rncstore.com/courtz
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT:
http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 301: Justice For Our Political Prisoners w/ Sarah McAbee| The Courtenay Turner Podcast
In this episode, Courtenay invites Sarah McAbee to the show. Sarah is the co-founder and executive director of Stand in the Gap, as well as the co-founder and director of public affairs for The Real J6. In this conversation, Sarah shares what happened to her husband that day at the Capitol and how it has shaped their lives today. While her husband has been imprisoned for his patriotic stance, Sarah has made it her mission to give a voice to the voiceless. She explains the initiative behind The Real J6, which strives to shed light on January 6th defendants and the treatment they have faced from the government, and Stand in the Gap, which offers a range of comprehensive services focused on re-entry, family support, and justice reform for the incarcerated. Learn how you can support via the links below!