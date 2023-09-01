Ep. 301: Justice For Our Political Prisoners w/ Sarah McAbee| The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Sarah McAbee to the show. Sarah is the co-founder and executive director of Stand in the Gap, as well as the co-founder and director of public affairs for The Real J6. In this conversation, Sarah shares what happened to her husband that day at the Capitol and how it has shaped their lives today. While her husband has been imprisoned for his patriotic stance, Sarah has made it her mission to give a voice to the voiceless. She explains the initiative behind The Real J6, which strives to shed light on January 6th defendants and the treatment they have faced from the government, and Stand in the Gap, which offers a range of comprehensive services focused on re-entry, family support, and justice reform for the incarcerated. Learn how you can support via the links below!



