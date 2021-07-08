Ep 30: Aaron Baker Big Food & Big Pharma | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Aaron Baker rejoins the Courtenay Turner Podcast to discuss how the Big Food industry is tied to the Big Pharmaceutical industry. They discuss the history of the two and the global implications/ involvements.





Aaron Baker is a Wholistic Dietitian and Research Scientist that had been speaking out against the corrupt corporations that control the food supply and their connections to big pharma. He is a father to a 10-year-old boy with Autism who has been on a journey for answers as to why he has autism and Is currently writing a book with the finding this journey led me to. He is outspoken against the fake and manipulated nutrition science that has caused America to be the most obese nation on the planet.





Books recommended on this episode: Ray Kurzweil Zbigniew Brzezinski - The Grand Chessboard





Movie Recommendation: All Wars are Bankers Wars











