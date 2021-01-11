Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack
The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Ep 3: Speaking Your Truth | The Courtenay Turner Podcast with Madeline Powers
0:00
-1:14:25

Ep 3: Speaking Your Truth | The Courtenay Turner Podcast with Madeline Powers

Courtenay Turner's avatar
Courtenay Turner
Jan 11, 2021

Courtenay Turner talks with Madeline Powers about the journey of discovering your voice and having the courage of your convictions in a tense milieu. Madeline Powers is an ambassador for the falkirk center and @pragerforce https://instagram.com/madeline.gabriella?igshid=198mfjxlox87k


New episodes of The Courtenay Turner Podcast are available Every Monday on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify. 

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Courtenay Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture