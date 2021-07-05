Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack
The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Ep 29:The Bridge Podcast conversations about health, science & politics | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
0:00
-53:18

Ep 29:The Bridge Podcast conversations about health, science & politics | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay Turner's avatar
Courtenay Turner
Jul 05, 2021

Media science politics health masculinity-femininity great reset great awakening


Shawn Nixon and Jonathan Mathew host the Bridge Podcast where we bridge ancient wisdom and modern science to discuss the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual aspects of a healthy human experience. We are both personal trainers and experts in nutrition, Jon is a yoga teacher and Shawn is a holistic health coach. In addition to physical fitness and health, we both have experienced higher levels of consciousness through practice, meditation, yoga, and shamanic journeys.


-----------------------------


The Bridge Podcast Instagram: @CoachShawnNixon and @_Concious_Content_


Website: https://thebridgecast.com/social/


-----------------------------


Connect with Courtenay


https://www.courtenayturner.com


Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner)


Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link


 


Read some of her articles: https://www.truthmatters.biz


& follow TruthMatters on socials: https://instagram.com/truthmatters.biz?utm_medium=copy_link


https://twitter.com/truthmatters_tm?s=21


https://m.facebook.com/Truth-Matters-Always-109260064571710/?tsid=0.9090120437539597&source=result


-----------------------------


Video edited by Griffo Productions


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8X42LVr4aK5jkp-sGnm3uQ

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Courtenay Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture