Courtenay invites Donna Brandenburg for multifaceted conversation, spanning the topics of election integrity, homeschooling, homesteading, finance and more!
Donna is a constitutional conservative, a CEO, an entrepreneur and the owner of multiple businesses—in a variety of industries including; energy, rail, real estate, social work, technology, farming, and agricultural drainage systems, she has a broad base of knowledge both economically as well as practical real-life common-sense experience.
She also owns Buckeye, Brown Brother, and Spike Brother Trenchers, which all worked on the border wall under President Trump.
Donna has also invested decades rescuing horses and other animals who needed help. While she was rescuing her beloved animals, she was building companies where she has employed thousands of workers at good wages.
Donna is a graduate of Western Michigan University where she studied business, marketing and finance, and then went back to study computer programming, industrial robotics and engineering. She ran for governor of Michigan in 2022 and is continuing to seek election integrity committed to restoring the American Dream!
Ep. 299: Donna Brandenburg taking back the American Dream | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
