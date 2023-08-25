Ep. 298: The Road to Personal Sovereignty w/ Jim Price I The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Jim Price to the show to discuss the truth behind personal sovereignty. While we’ve been conditioned to accept the authority of government-imposed constructs like social security and taxes, Jim does an outstanding job of breaking down the basics on how we can combat this imposition through the principles of corporate law. He explains how the government is actively in contract violation as outlined in The Constitution and Declaration of Independence and how we can legally fight against such violations to receive full ownership of our individual freedoms and liberties.

