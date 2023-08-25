Ep. 298: The Road to Personal Sovereignty w/ Jim Price I The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Jim Price to the show to discuss the truth behind personal sovereignty. While we’ve been conditioned to accept the authority of government-imposed constructs like social security and taxes, Jim does an outstanding job of breaking down the basics on how we can combat this imposition through the principles of corporate law. He explains how the government is actively in contract violation as outlined in The Constitution and Declaration of Independence and how we can legally fight against such violations to receive full ownership of our individual freedoms and liberties.
Connect with Jim:
Website: https://www.thejimpriceshow.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thejimpriceshow
Email: jimprice@thejimpriceshow.com
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
EXPAT MONEY SUMMIT 2023:
https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com
MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN
https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/
Promo Code: COURTZ
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT:
http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 298: The Road to Personal Sovereignty w/ Jim Price I The Courtenay Turner Podcast
In this episode, Courtenay invites Jim Price to the show to discuss the truth behind personal sovereignty. While we’ve been conditioned to accept the authority of government-imposed constructs like social security and taxes, Jim does an outstanding job of breaking down the basics on how we can combat this imposition through the principles of corporate law. He explains how the government is actively in contract violation as outlined in The Constitution and Declaration of Independence and how we can legally fight against such violations to receive full ownership of our individual freedoms and liberties.